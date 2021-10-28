Columbia County Report: Man with muscular dystrophy unable to renew state issued ID

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Lake City man who is bedridden by his case of muscular dystrophy has been unable to renew his state-issued ID due to a problem with the current system used by the Florida Highway Saftey and Motor Vehicles, or FLHSMV.

Michael Stone works as a freelance graphic designer and is looking into starting in the insurance field, all while only being able to move one hand due to his severe case of muscular dystrophy. In August, He attempted to renew his license online, but due to a new system that the Columbia County Tax Collector’s office is using he is able to because he can’t take a picture in the office or by using a mobile office. Stone does not understand why this problem is happening.

Stone said, “Maybe find a way to use a filter, like in Zoom, they can put backgrounds on people, why can’t they put a background behind people with the state’s technology for id renewal?”

Kyle Keen, the county’s tax collector, described the situation with the new system

“The new system they got is called Orion and it’s been put in for less than a year. And the old system we had options and ways to get around that, but in the new system there’s not a current process to help Michael out,” said Keen.

Jessica Kelleher, press secretary for FLHSMV, released a statement representing the position of the state department:

“We appreciate you reaching out to us on this.

There are various requirements set by the federal government regarding in-person driver’s license and/or ID card transactions, and each situation varies depending on the specific customer and their needs. For example, if an individual is getting a driver’s license or ID card for the first time, they are required to visit an office per federal guidelines for a photograph and to provide original identification documents. More info on when an individual would need to come into an office can be found here: https://www.flhsmv.gov/driver-licenses-id-cards/what-to-bring/

We’d love to see how we can help the Columbia County Tax Collector’s office assist this individual; however, we would need more information on the specific situation.

It’s also important to note, the Columbia County Tax Collector’s office is run by their respective elected Tax Collector, and they do have some flexibility such as extending office hours, accommodating those with mobility issues, etc. While we can’t change the requirements set by the federal government, we are always happy to help guide county tax collectors in any way we can.”

The Lake City Police Department has announced who will take over as police chief on an interim basis.

Gerald Butler, the assistant police chief will take over for current Chief Argatha Gilmore when she steps down on Nov. 9. Gilmore announced on Oct. 26 that she would be leaving the job that she took over in 2009. Gilmore will be taking a position with the Leon County Sheriff’s Office. Before taking over in Lake City, Gilmore worked at the Tallahassee Police Dept.

The 67th edition of the Florida Gateway Fair begins on Friday.

The theme for this year’s iteration is “Pirates of the Fairibbean.” The event takes place at the Florida Gateway Fairgrounds which is located at 438 SR 247 in Lake City. Doors open at 5 p.m. on the first night, then noon on Saturday and Sunday. The fair will end on Nov. 6.

