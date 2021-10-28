Construction has officially begun on the new Swamp restaurant

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An iconic Gainesville restaurant broke ground today. Construction has begun on the new Swamp restaurant.

The ceremony took place at the new location on Southwest 2nd Avenue.

Construction is expected to take 10 months. The building will be almost identical to the old one on University Avenue.

The original Swamp was closed last year after a development group bought the land to build a high-rise apartment complex.

