Construction has officially begun on the new Swamp restaurant

Construction is expected to take 10 months.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An iconic Gainesville restaurant broke ground today. Construction has begun on the new Swamp restaurant.

The ceremony took place at the new location on Southwest 2nd Avenue.

Construction is expected to take 10 months. The building will be almost identical to the old one on University Avenue.

The original Swamp was closed last year after a development group bought the land to build a high-rise apartment complex.

