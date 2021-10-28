Advertisement

The Education Foundation of Alachua County receives grant from the State

The money will help fund new projects and programs in Alachua public schools including the ‘Catalyst through Change’ teacher grant program.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 8:20 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Students struggling to keep up during the pandemic will have new ways to learn in the classroom.

The Education Foundation of Alachua County is receiving 66 thousand dollars through a matching grant from the state. The money will help fund new projects and programs in Alachua public schools including the ‘Catalyst through Change’ teacher grant program. The program gives 2 to 5 thousand dollars for proposals teachers submit to improve the quality of education.

Rachel Debigare, Education Foundation Executive Director

“But it also helps our students. We hear so often especially about the academic side that has happened since the beginning of covid so the education foundation is so excited to continue this project and help our schools and engage them in a meaningful way so we can get them back on track academically.”

Increasing graduation rates is another initiative under the grant program.

While 38 thousand has already been handed out, a second installment of 28 thousand will be given in January.

