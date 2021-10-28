Governor Ron DeSantis announces lawsuit challenging the Biden administration over COVID-19 vaccine mandates

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - The state of Florida is suing the Biden administration over COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

The lawsuit challenges the White House’s constitutional authority to require vaccines for federal contractors.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced the legal challenge Thursday, speaking alongside state Attorney General Ashley Moody.

