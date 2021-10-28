Advertisement

Governor Ron DeSantis announces lawsuit challenging the Biden administration over COVID-19 vaccine mandates

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - The state of Florida is suing the Biden administration over COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

The lawsuit challenges the White House’s constitutional authority to require vaccines for federal contractors.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced the legal challenge Thursday, speaking alongside state Attorney General Ashley Moody.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

