High Springs is having a health event for the senior community
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - The High Springs senior community is having a health event.
Elder options and GFWC High Springs New Century Woman’s Club are teaming up in this free event.
This will be a day of unbiased medicare counseling, tai chi classes, information on caregiving, leading a healthy life, and more.
It will be from 10 am until 4 pm and is open to the public.
TRENDING STORY: Family members remember a loved one who was killed by his neighbor in Marion County
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.