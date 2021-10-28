High Springs is having a health event for the senior community

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - The High Springs senior community is having a health event.

Elder options and GFWC High Springs New Century Woman’s Club are teaming up in this free event.

This will be a day of unbiased medicare counseling, tai chi classes, information on caregiving, leading a healthy life, and more.

It will be from 10 am until 4 pm and is open to the public.

