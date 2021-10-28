A 51-year-old man is in jail, charged with sex crimes against a child and a disabled person

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man they say committed sex crimes against a child and a disabled person.

Deputies say Johannes Van-Akkeren, 51, of Chiefland committed crimes against a person less than 18 years old, as well as an adult who he knew had a disability.

He is being held on two separate sex crime charges and his bond is set at $3,000,000.

