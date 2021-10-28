The Levy County Sheriff’s Office announces the death of Deputy Sheriff Ray “Allen” Breeding

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Levy County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of Deputy Sheriff Ray “Allen” Breeding Thursday morning.

According to the press release, Deputy Sheriff Breeding died of apparent natural causes in his home Wednesday, October 27.

Deputy Breeding served with the Levy County Sheriff’s Office from March of 1991 to his death.

Funeral arrangements and law enforcement honors will be announced as they become available.

