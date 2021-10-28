Advertisement

The Levy County Sheriff’s Office announces the death of Deputy Sheriff Ray “Allen” Breeding

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Levy County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of Deputy Sheriff Ray “Allen” Breeding Thursday morning.

According to the press release, Deputy Sheriff Breeding died of apparent natural causes in his home Wednesday, October 27.

Deputy Breeding served with the Levy County Sheriff’s Office from March of 1991 to his death.

Funeral arrangements and law enforcement honors will be announced as they become available.

TRENDING STORY: Alachua County commissioners vote to use American Rescue Plan funds to help low-income families this holiday season

