NCFL lawmakers hold press conference challenging federal vaccine mandates

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(WCJB) - A group of Republican Florida lawmakers held a press conference outside the Capitol in Washington D.C. to let people know they are fighting federal vaccine mandates.

Florida’s District 3 representative Kat Cammack, District 2 representative Neil Dunn and District 11 representative Daniel Webster joined other congress members in opposition to the Biden administration’s mandates.

Cammack says the mandates are personal for her family, as her husband works as a firefighter SWAT-Medic in Gainesville and is subject to a mandate.

Cammack also announced the launch of a web portal for people in District 3 to report mandates.

She says her team will advocate for victims of mandates.

