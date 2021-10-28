‘Something has to be done’: Residents call for youth outreach programs after 17-year-old boy is shot and killed

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Cameron Minter, 17, was shot in the head in what residents call a senseless act of gun violence Tuesday night. After hearing a teenager was the latest victim of gun violence, organizers with Uniqu3 Ryders Inc. bike group could only think about their own teenagers and planned a rally to spread a message on Wednesday.

“We both have 16-year-old sons and with this death happening last night, this hit home,” Vice President Shalea Jernigan said.

More than residents gathered at the Columbia County Courthouse after Minter was found with a gunshot wound in the head at Cedar Park Apartments.

Related story: 17-year-old in Lake City dies after being shot in the head

“Something has to be done,” Jernigan added.

Minter was rushed to the hospital where he died.

Uniqu3 Ryderz comes together for this very cause.

“We fight against gun violence,” CEO Carol Tunsil said.

Their goal is to support families who have lost loved ones. They said Lake City is lacking youth outreach programs.

“From our law enforcement, from our city officials, from any and everybody in our community,” Tunsil said. “We gotta put some gel to this thing and come together and figure out what programs we need to create for our children because right now we don’t have any. We don’t have any programs for our children to be involved in and they’re creating their own families and things and we need to figure out what to do.”

Sgt. Mike Lee with the Lake City Police Department said they are hoping to give young people more opportunities in light of a spike in shootings over the past year.

“Specific targeted activities and programs geared towards reducing some of the gun violence that we have seen spike here,” Lee said.

He said they are in the early stages of developing the programs and could not share what they might be.

They do have a person of interest in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

“We’re following up some very strong leads in this case,” Lee added.

They still need any witnesses to speak up.

“It’s not fair, it’s not fair,” Jernigan said. “They just need answers.”

They need answers to get justice for Minter and his family, and all the others who have lost someone to gun violence.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.