UF women’s basketball players defend Kelly Rae Finley’s promotion to interim coach

Former players had described Finley as complicit in Cam Newbauer’s behavior
By Kevin Wells
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -When asked via zoom on Thursday whether she let any former or current players down during Cam Newbauer’s tenure, UF women’s basketball interim coach Kelly Rae Finley didn’t have to answer. Fifth-year senior Kiki Smith did so for her.

“No,” said Smith emphatically.

Finley, an assistant coach under Newbauer, was described by some former players as an enabler of Newbauer’s allegedly abusive behavior that led to his resignation in July. While those in the program believe the tone of practice is a lot more positive this season, they don’t paint Finley at fault for what happened in the past.

“I don’t think I would be here if that were the case,” said Finley. “The administration has addressed those allegations and we’re looking forward to the upcoming season.”

“I had the opportunity to leave and I chose to stay because we see something in Kelly that is beautiful,” said junior guard Lavender Briggs. “We love her as a coach and even more as a person.”

Florida plays a home exhibition against Flagler College on Friday, Nov. 5. The regular season opener is Tuesday, Nov. 9 against Elon, also at the O’Connell Center.

