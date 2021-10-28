UPDATE: Student accused of making bomb threats faces adult charges

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Another Alachua County school student accused of making bomb threats against Eastside High School is being charged as an adult.

Ta’nashia Robinson was moved to the Alachua County Jail on Wednesday. She’s facing two counts of making a false bomb threat and two counts of making a written threat to kill.

She’s being held on a 100-thousand dollar bond.

