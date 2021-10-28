Volleyball region quarterfinals: Vanguard advances, Forest falls

(WCJB) -Although their regular season was far from dominant, the Vanguard Knights volleyball team marches on in the Class 5A postseason bracket.

Vanguard, just 11-17 overall after playing a difficult schedule, won their district title in Class 5A-District 5 and kept the momentum going with Wednesday’s sweep of Freedom in the Class 5A region quarterfinals, 25-5, 25-8, 25-18. The Knights move on to face Gateway in the round of sixteen.

Meanwhile, fellow Ocala school Forest was eliminated by a nationally-ranked Leon squad, 25-9, 25-21, 25-16 in the Class 6A region quarterfinals. The Wildcats finish the season 15-12 overall.

Region semifinal action across Florida opens next Tuesday.

