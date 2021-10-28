What’s Growing On: Bats and their impact on the environment

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In response to declining bat populations, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) officially declared the week of Halloween ‘Bat Week’.

Bats are the only known predator for flying nighttime insects. On an average night, one bat can eat 150 bugs within ten minutes. At the University of Florida bat houses, an estimated 400-500,000 bats consume near 3 billion insects in one night.

These nocturnal creatures consume moths, beetles, aquatic insects and flies once the sun sets. One bat can eat up to its bodyweight in bugs in a given night.

Dr. Shelly Johnson, a UF IFAS state-specialized agent in natural resources, said the indirect impacts from bats affects our crops and our forests greatly.

“When they’re going out and foraging they’re eating a lot of moths and beetles in particular that tend to be pests for agricultural crops. That’s reducing the amount of pesticides that need to be used, that has equated to an estimate of over $20 billion across the United States,” explained Johnson.

Aside from pest control, some bats in other parts of the country and world help pollinate plants like agave. Even their fecal matter, known as ‘guano’, is used as fertilizer.

Johnson explained how populations have continued to fall over the last few decades.

“Most of the negative impact to bat populations is really from habitat loss. These bats in Florida are living in hollowed out trees, palm fronds, Spanish moss, but also crevices, caves, and other structures like buildings and bridges,” Johnson said.

Johnson said building bat houses can increase bat populations, but she recommended looking into different building plans and doing research before inviting a bat colony to your backyard.

Despite the decline, Johnson said she’s hopeful about the longevity of bats. Currently, there are over 1,400 different species of bats, and Johnson said scientists are still finding new ones.

She said many people develop a fear of bats based on myths and misconceptions about these flying creatures.

“One big one is that bats will fly in your hair, that is not true, bats can actually see very well,” Johnson added with a laugh, “also not true that they’re blind.”

A combination of great vision and echolocation help bats see no matter the time of day.

“It is true that bats can carry rabies but very few of them actually do. We think about less than half of one percent of wild bat populations actively have rabies,” said Johnson.

Johnson said she has recently noticed people overcoming their fear of bats after they realize how truly impactful they are to the world.

