“What’s up” with WIND-FM 10/28/21

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There’s a busy Halloween weekend coming up.

We talk with Hunter and Parker about a couple of events you can enjoy in our weekly catchup with WIND-FM.

