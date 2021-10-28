“What’s up” with WIND-FM 10/28/21
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There’s a busy Halloween weekend coming up.
We talk with Hunter and Parker about a couple of events you can enjoy in our weekly catchup with WIND-FM.
RELATED STORY: “What’s up?” with Wind-FM 10/21
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.