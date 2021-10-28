Women’s Small Business Month: Water Bear Photography captures moments in unique ways

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One North Central Florida business owner is truly immersing herself in her work while finding unique ways to capture the moment.

Kimber Greenwood is the owner of Water Bear Photography specializing in underwater photography. People travel from across the world to get their maternity, boudoir, couple and portrait pictures taken.

“Our process starts with a consultation with our clients and what they’re hoping to get out of it while learning about their since of style and how we can help make their dream comes true,” said Greenwood “We start building sets, pulling gowns and pulling it all together.”

For those interested in learning more about underwater safety and photography, Greenwood also offers free workshops and classes as part of her group Underwater Portraiture with Kimber Greenwood.

“My team and I host workshops online and in person,” Greenwood added. “We have a facebook group with free safety training available for anyone interested in learning for themselves.”

TRENDING STORY: MCSO Detectives solve five year cold case

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.