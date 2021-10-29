Another student has been arrested for making false bomb threats
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested another teenager for making a bomb threat earlier this month.
Deputies say they arrested 14-year-old Jayden Ingle for making the threat on October 21st toward Hawthorne High School. He is charged with making a false bomb threat and using a two-way communication device to commit a felony.
This comes as two Eastside High School students were arrested for making bomb threats and are now charged as adults.
