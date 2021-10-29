Another student has been arrested for making false bomb threats

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested another teenager for making a bomb threat earlier this month.

Deputies say they arrested 14-year-old Jayden Ingle for making the threat on October 21st toward Hawthorne High School. He is charged with making a false bomb threat and using a two-way communication device to commit a felony.

This comes as two Eastside High School students were arrested for making bomb threats and are now charged as adults.

