Babysitter sentenced to fifteen years in prison for the death of an 11-month-old baby

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala babysitter has been sentenced to fifteen years in prison for the death of an 11-month old boy in 2016.

On Tuesday, Nora Boles was sentenced for killing 11-month old John William Smith.

While babysitting him, Boles admitted to throwing the infant across the room, causing the baby to suffer head injuries that ultimately led to his death. Her sentence was handed down after the boy’s mother spoke out in court.

Boles is being granted four years and eight months of time served.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.