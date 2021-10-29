Duval community holds youth fall festival to highlight positivity instead of scary violence

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Through trick or treating, games and more the Duval Youth Night and Fall Festival was an opportunity to show youth that the Duval community should be a place of happiness not violence, as several people have been shot nearby since the middle of summer.

“This really came out of the need to bring the community together,” Organizer and Pastor Jerard Duncan said.

Despite several scary shooting incidents in the area, it was a night of spooky but wholesome fun.

It was a full circle moment for Autumn Days, as she went to the old Duval Elementary School where the event was held.

“There were all kinds of carnivals and stuff around this time of the year,” Days said.

She said events with activities like egg races, face paintings, and arts and crafts don’t happen as often as they used to.

So she brought her daughter and picked up some kids from the neighborhood along the way.

“It’s activities that haven’t been going on lately and this is pretty big and it’s good to have in the neighborhood right now,” Days said.

Organizers Chanae Jackson, pastor Jerard Duncan and all the community members who volunteered or donated made all this happen.

“There’s just a lot of trauma, tragedy has plagued this community and I think a lot of times when that happens it’s always a negative light but under that, the root, there’s a unified community,” Duncan said. “We’re here, we’re vibrant, we’re resilient. No matter what types of trauma come to our community, we want our community to know that we’re here for them.”

“My son’s out there on the basketball court,” attendee Alicia Tompkins Sheffield said. “He’s having a ball out there.”

Tompkins Sheffield said spreading positivity and setting a good example for youth makes neighborhoods whole.

“A lot of people think this side of town is just a bad side of town but if people come together like how it is today,” Tompkins Sheffield said. “It’s a very nice outcome. It’s what you make of it.”

A night of no tricks and all treats.

