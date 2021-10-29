The Fest FL returns after year off due to pandemic

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Hundreds of bands and many venues kick off three days of punk music around Gainesville.

The Fest is back after a year off due to the covid-19 pandemic.

The performances include live music, comedians, and wrestlers.

The event, which was established in 2002, will go through Sunday.

Three-day pass sales have closed, but some single-venue tickets are still available.

