Florida Gateway is kicking off their 67th annual fair

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The 67th annual Florida Gateway fair kicks off, and the theme is Pirates of the Fairibbean

The fair runs through November 6th.

Gates open at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The gates will be open at noon on Saturday and Sunday.

The annual fair is a fun environment for all ages.

Admission is $7, and children under five are free.

There are livestock shows, rides, community vendors, and more.

