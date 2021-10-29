Florida Gateway is kicking off their 67th annual fair
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 7:02 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The 67th annual Florida Gateway fair kicks off, and the theme is Pirates of the Fairibbean
The fair runs through November 6th.
Gates open at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The gates will be open at noon on Saturday and Sunday.
The annual fair is a fun environment for all ages.
Admission is $7, and children under five are free.
There are livestock shows, rides, community vendors, and more.
