Florida loses regular season finale to South Carolina, still makes SEC tourney

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In the final regular season game for the Florida soccer team, the Gators entered the night needing a win against South Carolina to enhance its hope of making the SEC Tournament

The outcome on the field wasn’t ideal.

The Gators (4-11-3, 3-6-1) came into the contest tied with LSU for one of the last remaining spots inside the top 10 of conference play, but weren’t high enough to guarantee they’d qualify for the league tournament if they lost to the Gamecocks. A 2-1 defeat to the Gamecocks meant they would need help to reach the postseason.

Florida won a tie-breaker with Texas A&M and Mississippi State to reach the SEC tournament as the No. 10 seed and will take on Vanderbilt on Sunday in the tournament opener.

As for the match details against South Carolina: In the 17th minute, Florida jumped on the board first. Off a Gators free kick, about 10 yards beyond the top of the box, the ball was batted around until Cameron Hall flicked a ball off her right foot toward the goal, where Madison Alexander hawked it down and kicked into the bottom right corner of the goal. Her fourth goal of the season put the orange and blue ahead 1-0.

In the 36th minute, Ryan Gareis knocked the match level for South Carolina, when she beat two Gators defenders to have a quality look at the goal and ripped her own shot toward the bottom righthand corner that ricocheted off the post and into the back of the net.

The score remained tied all the way until the 76th minute.

Late in the match, South Carolina made another push on the attack and after a couple bounces, the ball ended up in front of Catherine Barry, who poked it passed Florida keeper Alexa Goldberg to give the Gamecocks the lead for good.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.