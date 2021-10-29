Gainesville-Alachua County Association of Realtors hosts food drive for the Bread of the Mighty Food Bank

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville-Alachua County Association of Realtors is hosting a food drive.

The drive-thru event is from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. and will benefit the Bread of the Mighty Food Bank.

Organizers ask participants to fill a bag with nonperishable items and drive their donations to the GACAR office.

There will be another drive held on November 5.

To make your own contribution, click HERE.

