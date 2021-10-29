Gainesville Alachua County Association of Realtors sees low turnout on first day of fall food drive

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Alachua County Association of Realtors, or GACAR, saw a low turnout for its first food drive drive-thru event open to the public.

GACAR, located at 1750 NW 80th Blvd in Gainesville, is holding the annual event this year to benefit Bread of the Mighty Food Bank. The association has set a $5,000 goal over the two weeks that they will be collecting food and funds, but on the first day only a few cars rolled up and just over $300 was collected. Becky Smallwood, the community outreach chair for GACAR, says turnout was low for their first drive-thru collection on Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Turnout today has been a little slow I don’t know if it’s the weather or it’s the Friday before Halloween, we’ll probably get a lot more turnout next week,” said Smallwood

Last year, Smallwood says turnout was much higher even for people who were looking to receive food, not just give it.

“Last year during Covid since it was a drive through it was very great. So, we had a line of cars where people would come through and drop off donations. Unfortunately, since how we put out the signs people actually showed up looking for food, so that was kind of sad,” said Smallwood.

GACAR will continue to collect food from members, but the next drive-through food drive that is open to the public will take place on Nov. 5.

