Gainesville judge declines reconsideration of injunction blocking vaccine mandate

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A judge is declining to reconsider an injunction blocking the city of Gainesville from implementing a vaccine mandate for employees.

Hundreds of city employees are suing the city of Gainesville for attempting to require that they receive the vaccine.

A judge granted a temporary injunction to block the city from firing workers for not getting vaccinated.

The court upheld the injunction after city lawyers asked for the judge to reconsider and the city commission has since removed the mandate.

TRENDING STORY: Alachua County School Board Chair responds to criticism for not wearing a mask in public

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.