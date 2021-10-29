Advertisement

Gainesville judge declines reconsideration of injunction blocking vaccine mandate

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A judge is declining to reconsider an injunction blocking the city of Gainesville from implementing a vaccine mandate for employees.

Hundreds of city employees are suing the city of Gainesville for attempting to require that they receive the vaccine.

A judge granted a temporary injunction to block the city from firing workers for not getting vaccinated.

The court upheld the injunction after city lawyers asked for the judge to reconsider and the city commission has since removed the mandate.

