Advertisement

Gator Insider: It’s Florida-Georgia Week

Florida comes into the game 4-3 overall, 2-3 SEC
By Kevin Wells
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Few people, including some die-hard fans, are giving the Gators much of a chance in Saturday’s rivalry showdown against top-ranked Georgia in Jacksonville. Recent history, including a 2014 upset of the Bulldogs when the Gators also came into the matchup unranked, indicates there is hope. Steve Russell previews the game in this week’s Gator Insider.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

3800 Block of SE 95th St. shooting.
Family members remember a loved one who was killed by his neighbor in Marion County
Another Alachua County school student accused of making bomb threats against Eastside High...
UPDATE: Student accused of making bomb threats faces adult charges
Dr. Leanetta McNealy photographed not wearing a mask at a Price Is Right game show
Alachua County School Board Chair responds to criticism for not wearing a mask in public
Deputy Sheriff Ray “Allen” Breeding
The Levy County Sheriff’s Office announces the death of Deputy Sheriff Ray “Allen” Breeding
‘Something has to be done’: Residents call for youth outreach programs after 17-year-old boy is...
‘Something has to be done’: Residents call for youth outreach programs after 17-year-old boy is shot and killed

Latest News

The Gator Soccer team huddles together before their match with the Gamecocks.
Florida loses regular season finale to South Carolina, still makes SEC tourney
Gators' early lead slips away
UF soccer fals to South Carolina
P.K. Yonge claims fifth straight win
P.K. Yonge prevails, Columbia falls in Thursday night football action
Florida women's basketball practice
UF women’s basketball players defend Kelly Rae Finley’s promotion to interim coach