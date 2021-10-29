Gator Insider: It’s Florida-Georgia Week

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Few people, including some die-hard fans, are giving the Gators much of a chance in Saturday’s rivalry showdown against top-ranked Georgia in Jacksonville. Recent history, including a 2014 upset of the Bulldogs when the Gators also came into the matchup unranked, indicates there is hope. Steve Russell previews the game in this week’s Gator Insider.

