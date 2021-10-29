Homeless man arrested after threatening a woman with a machete

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A homeless Gainesville man is behind bars after police say he threatened a woman with a machete, then got into a fist fight with officers.

50-year-old Carl Hayes faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery on law enforcement. The victim says she is an assistant property manager on West University Avenue.

Just before two p-m yesterday, she says hayes was trespassing and she asked him to leave.

Police say he pulled out the machete and said he would quote “get her” with it. After she got away and called police, officers say he punched one of them during the arrest.

