Homeless man arrested after threatening a woman with a machete

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A homeless Gainesville man is behind bars after police say he threatened a woman with a machete, then got into a fist fight with officers.

50-year-old Carl Hayes faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery on law enforcement. The victim says she is an assistant property manager on West University Avenue.

Just before two p-m yesterday, she says hayes was trespassing and she asked him to leave.

Police say he pulled out the machete and said he would quote “get her” with it. After she got away and called police, officers say he punched one of them during the arrest.

