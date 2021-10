‘Horse-O-Ween’ street closures

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Horse-O-Ween event is scheduled to take place at the Ocala Downtown Market happening Friday, Oct. 29, 5 to 9 p.m.

Road Closures effective Friday, Oct. 29, Noon through Saturday, Oct. 30, 3 p.m.

SE Osceola Avenue, from SE Fifth Street to SE Third Street

SE Fourth Street, from SE Watula Avenue to SE Osceola Avenue

SE Third Avenue, from SE Fifth Street to SE Third Street

Road Closures effective Friday, Oct. 29, 3 p.m. through Saturday, Oct. 30, 3 p.m.

SE/SW Third Street, from SE First Avenue to SE Watula Avenue

Detour Routes

Westbound – SE Third Street, south on SE Watula Avenue, west on SE Fifth Street, north on SE First Avenue, west on SE Third Street

Eastbound – SW Third Street, north on SE First Avenue, east on E Fort King Street, south on SE Watula Avenue, east on SE Third Street

