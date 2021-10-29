Interlachen man who murdered girlfriend sentenced to life in prison

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - A resident of Interlachen convicted of attempted murder was sentenced to life in prison.

In 2019, Alexander Gonzalez shot his girlfriend in the head and then dumped her on the side of the road.

A deputy found the woman and took her to a hospital in Gainesville, where a bullet fragment was removed from her head.

Putnam County Sheriff Gator Deloach says he is thrilled by the outcome, especially as domestic violence awareness month comes to a close.

