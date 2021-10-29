Advertisement

Interlachen man who murdered girlfriend sentenced to life in prison

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - A resident of Interlachen convicted of attempted murder was sentenced to life in prison.

In 2019, Alexander Gonzalez shot his girlfriend in the head and then dumped her on the side of the road.

A deputy found the woman and took her to a hospital in Gainesville, where a bullet fragment was removed from her head.

Putnam County Sheriff Gator Deloach says he is thrilled by the outcome, especially as domestic violence awareness month comes to a close.

