Marion County Fire Department mourns the loss of volunteer lieutenant Robin McCarthy
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Fire Rescue crews are mourning the loss of a volunteer firefighter.
The department announced the death of volunteer Lieutenant Robin “Birdie” McCarthy.
She and her late husband, Gene, both served the Fire Department.
