Marion County Fire Department mourns the loss of volunteer lieutenant Robin McCarthy

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Fire Rescue crews are mourning the loss of a volunteer firefighter.

The department announced the death of volunteer Lieutenant Robin “Birdie” McCarthy.

She and her late husband, Gene, both served the Fire Department.

