Advertisement

Marion County Fire Department mourns the loss of volunteer lieutenant Robin McCarthy

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Fire Rescue crews are mourning the loss of a volunteer firefighter.

The department announced the death of volunteer Lieutenant Robin “Birdie” McCarthy.

She and her late husband, Gene, both served the Fire Department.

TRENDING STORY: UPDATE: Student accused of making bomb threats faces adult charges

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

3800 Block of SE 95th St. shooting.
Family members remember a loved one who was killed by his neighbor in Marion County
Another Alachua County school student accused of making bomb threats against Eastside High...
UPDATE: Student accused of making bomb threats faces adult charges
Dr. Leanetta McNealy photographed not wearing a mask at a Price Is Right game show
Alachua County School Board Chair responds to criticism for not wearing a mask in public
‘Something has to be done’: Residents call for youth outreach programs after 17-year-old boy is...
‘Something has to be done’: Residents call for youth outreach programs after 17-year-old boy is shot and killed
Deputy Sheriff Ray “Allen” Breeding
The Levy County Sheriff’s Office announces the death of Deputy Sheriff Ray “Allen” Breeding

Latest News

The Fest
The Fest FL returns after year off due to pandemic
Alachua County
Gainesville-Alachua County Association of Realtors hosts food drive for the Bread of the Mighty Food Bank
Seminole Betting
State gambling compact with Seminole tribe brings new betting sites to NCFL
BELLEVIEW FIRE HOUSE
Students at Taylor College showed their appreciation to the community firefighters in Belleview