Marion County is getting ready for next week’s 40th annual Chili Cook-off

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Food lovers are getting their taste buds ready for next week’s Marion County Chili Cook-Off. This is the 40th year for the event.

The annual fundraiser benefits The Cornerstone School. More than 45 different businesses and organizations are competing for the best chili.

Last year more than 5,000 people attended with the money will be used for different outreach programs.

Joe Moseley a teacher at the school said he’s been involved in the chili cook-off for 32 years.

“You’ll get a chance to come in there and tastes all these different types of chili. Some are red hot, some are very exotic. We have chili with no chili beans, we got some with chicken, some with beef we have all types of a wide range.”

The cook-off will be held on November 6 from 10am-5pm at the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion.

