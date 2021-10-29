Marion County pets: Boone, Rex, and Harrison

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

First, we have Boone.

He is a 10-year-old Treeing Walker-Hound dog. He wants someone that will keep him forever, has a normal schedule, and could appreciate an older and wiser dog.

Next, we have Rex.

Rex is quite an explorer. This four-year-old male Labrador mix dog would be great for someone who loves adventure and being outdoors with a great companion.

Last, we have Harrison.

He is a five-year-old Orange Tabby with great motor skills. Harrisons purr is so loud and soothing that he can turn anyone’s day around. This guy is an instant friend to everyone who visits the cat room.

All adoptions are free during October as part of the free fallin for love campaign.

This includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption, visit animalservices@marionfl.org

