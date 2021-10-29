Ocala man arrested after he stole an ambulance

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A homeless man is behind bars after Ocala police say he stole an ambulance.

27-year-old Joshua Batterton was booked into the Marion County Jail this week on a grand theft auto charge.

On Monday, police say two Marion County Fire Rescue employees reported their ambulance stolen. Police say the fire rescue personnel were returning to the station after responding to a call.

They say the ambulance was left unlocked with the keys on the center console.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.