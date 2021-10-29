P.K. Yonge prevails, Columbia falls in Thursday night football action

(WCJB) -The P.K. Yonge Blue Wave collected a fifth straight win on Thursday night, motoring past Providence School, 42-20 in high school football action in rainy Jacksonville. The win was critical for the Blue Wave (6-3), who entered the week ranked seventh in the Class 3A Region 1 RPI rankings. Only the top six in each region make the state playoffs (in Classes 1A through 4A) at season’s end.

Elsewhere, Columbia lost its second straight with a 35-13 setback at Raines. The Tigers (6-4) will still host a playoff game in two weeks as champions of Class 6A-District 3.

Keystone Heights ran its record to 9-0 with a 32-0 thumping of Stanton. The Indians visit the Blue Wave in next week’s regular season finale.

