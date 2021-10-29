Advertisement

P.K. Yonge prevails, Columbia falls in Thursday night football action

P.K. Yonge claims fifth straight win
P.K. Yonge claims fifth straight win(wcjb)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WCJB) -The P.K. Yonge Blue Wave collected a fifth straight win on Thursday night, motoring past Providence School, 42-20 in high school football action in rainy Jacksonville. The win was critical for the Blue Wave (6-3), who entered the week ranked seventh in the Class 3A Region 1 RPI rankings. Only the top six in each region make the state playoffs (in Classes 1A through 4A) at season’s end.

Elsewhere, Columbia lost its second straight with a 35-13 setback at Raines. The Tigers (6-4) will still host a playoff game in two weeks as champions of Class 6A-District 3.

Keystone Heights ran its record to 9-0 with a 32-0 thumping of Stanton. The Indians visit the Blue Wave in next week’s regular season finale.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Argatha Gilmore (Photo: Lake City Police Department)
Lake City Police Chief Argatha Gilmore resigns
3800 Block of SE 95th St. shooting.
Family members remember a loved one who was killed by his neighbor in Marion County
Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran received another warning from U.S. Department...
U.S. Dept. of Education leaders sends warning to Florida Education Commissioner about withholding school district funding
Gainesville man dead after crashing into log truck in Putnam County
Gainesville man dead after crashing into log truck in Putnam County
Another Alachua County school student accused of making bomb threats against Eastside High...
UPDATE: Student accused of making bomb threats faces adult charges

Latest News

Florida women's basketball practice
UF women’s basketball players defend Kelly Rae Finley’s promotion to interim coach
Florida tips off Nov 9
Gator womens hoops on season
Vanguard takes down Freedom in three
Volleyball region quarterfinals: Vanguard advances, Forest falls
Wildcats fall in three
Region quarterfinal volleyball