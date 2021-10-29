A resident wants to prevent two Gainesville City Commissioners from voting on a development

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A motion has been sent to Gainesville City Commissioners, aimed at barring Mayor Lauren Poe and Commissioner Adrian Hayes Santos from voting on a development proposal. The project would transform the land of former Saint Michael’s Church into a six story building and housing development.

The motion was filed by Marsha Mott, who owns property in the Suburban Heights Subdivision

“We didn’t get to have the amount of time that their own rule said that we had to show own evidence,” said Mott.

She is accusing Mayor Poe and Commissioner Hayes Santos of being bias for the development and wants to prevent them from voting on the matter at Monday’s zoning hearing.

Both Poe and Hayes Santos sent TV20 a statement saying they’ll be able to make an unbiased decision.

Mayor Poe’s statement:

“The COI regulations are tightly controlled by the state. I will confer with our attorney, but I cannot imagine that i will personally benefit from any decision the commission makes and I am able to make an unbiased decision based on the facts of the hearing.”

Commissioner Hayes Santos’ statement:

“First, the objections are baseless. Second, I made statements of fact that we are in a housing shortage. I think anyone can see the rapid rise of rental prices and home value prices across the country and here locally. When the item comes before the commission, I will make my decision based on the facts and evidence before us at the time of the hearing.”

Mott said Hayes Santos changed the proposal at the last minute.

“In additionally it was in a completely different proposal at that point so at that point we were prepared to talk about apples and then all of a sudden it’s a whole different thing and we’re talking about oranges.”

Mott added residents were only given three minutes to speak when they were supposed to have ten. Suburban Heights resident Harry Shaw said he and other residents are worried about the high rise potentially coming to their neighborhood.

“They have concluded it seems that they know much better than we do about what’s good for us and over our objections, our alarms they have foisted this on the neighborhoods.”

This meeting is set to take place on Monday, November 1st.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.