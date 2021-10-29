State gambling compact with Seminole tribe brings new betting sites to NCFL

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The new state gambling compact with the Seminole tribe is bringing business to north-central Florida.

The governor announced five pari-mutuel betting sites will market the Seminole sportsbook and get 60 percent of the take.

One of the sites is Ocala Breeders’ Sales Company and the other is Ocala Gainesville Poker.

The gambling compact guarantees the state of Florida $2.5 billion over five years.

