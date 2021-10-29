Students at Taylor College showed their appreciation to the community firefighters in Belleview

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - Taylor College students in Belleview are showing their appreciation for their community firefighters

Students presented a six-foot thank you banner to Firehouse 18, which is less than a mile from campus.

It was in commemoration of “National First Responders Day.”

The banner was filled with handwritten thank you messages to the first responders from students and staff.

