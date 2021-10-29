Advertisement

U.S. Dept. of Education files cease and desist complaint against Florida DOE for withholding funds from ACPS

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The U.S Department of Education sent a cease and desist letter to the Florida DOE for withholding additional funding from Alachua County Public Schools.

The DOE says the state is unlawfully taking the funding provided by the federal government to local school districts by taking money equivalent to the Project SAFE grant the district received.

On Wednesday, the state withheld funds from Alachua and Broward counties for their masking policies. In total, more than $190,000 has been withheld from Alachua County since August.

TRENDING STORY: U.S. Dept. of Education leaders sends warning to Florida Education Commissioner about withholding school district funding

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Argatha Gilmore (Photo: Lake City Police Department)
Lake City Police Chief Argatha Gilmore resigns
3800 Block of SE 95th St. shooting.
Family members remember a loved one who was killed by his neighbor in Marion County
Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran received another warning from U.S. Department...
U.S. Dept. of Education leaders sends warning to Florida Education Commissioner about withholding school district funding
Gainesville man dead after crashing into log truck in Putnam County
Gainesville man dead after crashing into log truck in Putnam County
Another Alachua County school student accused of making bomb threats against Eastside High...
UPDATE: Student accused of making bomb threats faces adult charges

Latest News

Interlachen man who murdered girlfriend sentenced to life in prison
Interlachen man who murdered girlfriend sentenced to life in prison
Duval community holds youth fall festival to highlight positivity instead of scary violence
Duval community holds youth fall festival to highlight positivity instead of scary violence
Duval community holds youth fall festival to highlight positivity instead of scary violence
Duval community holds youth fall festival to highlight positivity instead of scary violence
A motion has been sent to Gainesville City Commissioners, aimed at barring Mayor Lauren Poe and...
A resident wants to prevent two Gainesville City Commissioners from voting on a development