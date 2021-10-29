U.S. Dept. of Education files cease and desist complaint against Florida DOE for withholding funds from ACPS

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The U.S Department of Education sent a cease and desist letter to the Florida DOE for withholding additional funding from Alachua County Public Schools.

The DOE says the state is unlawfully taking the funding provided by the federal government to local school districts by taking money equivalent to the Project SAFE grant the district received.

On Wednesday, the state withheld funds from Alachua and Broward counties for their masking policies. In total, more than $190,000 has been withheld from Alachua County since August.

