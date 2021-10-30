Advertisement

1st annual breast cancer awareness ride at Gainesville Harley Davidson

Blossoming Butterfly provides support to people battling breast cancer.
By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Harley Davidson hosted its first Annual breast cancer awareness ride today.

“Fo Sho Jewels,” a female rider group, put the event together.

All of the proceeds raised go to the “Blossoming Butterfly” organization as well as “Fo Sho Jewels.”

Blossoming Butterfly provides mental, physical, and financial help to breast cancer patients.

“My friend who’s also the founder of Blossoming Butterfly, she was battling breast cancer and I went through that whole thing with her, in 2019 we lost our sergeant of arms due to breast cancer, and then 2021 of this year my president was diagnosed with breast cancer,” said Lala Bryant, the Vice President ofFo Sho Jewels.

Bryant said seeing breast cancer impact so many people close to her, motivated her to start this fundraiser.

She said she hopes the fundraiser grows bigger every year.

