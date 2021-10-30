Dunnellon City Council selling church originally intended to become police’s new headquarters

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Dunnellon City Council is putting up for sale a potential site for the Dunnellon police headquarters.

The Soul Harbor Church was purchased with the intention of possibly giving the police department a new home.

Now, the city is changing course. In a four-to-one vote, the council decided to put the vacant building on the market.

The council has yet to formalize a decision on where the police should operate out of.

