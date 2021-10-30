Advertisement

Dunnellon City Council selling church originally intended to become police’s new headquarters

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Dunnellon City Council is putting up for sale a potential site for the Dunnellon police headquarters.

The Soul Harbor Church was purchased with the intention of possibly giving the police department a new home.

Now, the city is changing course. In a four-to-one vote, the council decided to put the vacant building on the market.

The council has yet to formalize a decision on where the police should operate out of.

Founding physician of North Florida Regional Medical’s cardiovascular program dies
Gainesville businesses and thousands of fans rocked by The Fest for first time since 2019
