Dunnellon City Council selling church originally intended to become police’s new headquarters
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Dunnellon City Council is putting up for sale a potential site for the Dunnellon police headquarters.
The Soul Harbor Church was purchased with the intention of possibly giving the police department a new home.
Now, the city is changing course. In a four-to-one vote, the council decided to put the vacant building on the market.
The council has yet to formalize a decision on where the police should operate out of.
TRENDING STORY: ‘Something has to be done’: Residents call for youth outreach programs after 17-year-old boy is shot and killed
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.