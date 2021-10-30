Equifest raises money for an organization that rescues and adopts horses

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Equifest raised money for the Horses Without Humans organization. They are a non-profit that rescues horses and rehabilitates them so they can be adopted.

The organization started when founder Yvonne Barteau realized almost 140,000 horses were being shipped from the US to be slaughtered.

“I thought well if I’m a horse trainer and I make a living in the horse business and I don’t do something about it then I’m the worst one. So I changed my whole to start the rescue,” said Barteau

Kayla Barteau is one of the trainers and she describes the severity of the horses they rescue.

“They’re covered in mange, their hair is all gone and their just scaly skin and fungus and all kinds of horrible stuff on them. I’ve seen horses that can’t walk. I’ve had horses that we’ve used ropes and blankets to help get them up.”

Kayla explains how much of an impact this has made on her life.

“It’s a huge impact because when I was little I was scared of horses too, but to have a horse more scared of me than I am of it that’s really scaring for me and that’s really sad for me.”

They are taking in rescues every day to help change equine welfare one horse at a time.

