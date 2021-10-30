Advertisement

Founding physician of North Florida Regional Medical’s cardiovascular program dies

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Healthcare workers at North Florida Regional Medical are mourning the loss of one of the founding physicians of its cardiovascular program.

Doctor Howard Ramsey’s death was announced yesterday.

He established the first Cath Lab at the Gainesville VA Hospital, allowing doctors to perform diagnostic imaging of the heart. In 1972, he moved his practice to North Florida Regional, establishing a Cath lab there.

Dunnellon City Council selling church originally intended to become police’s new headquarters
Gainesville businesses and thousands of fans rocked by The Fest for first time since 2019
