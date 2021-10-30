Founding physician of North Florida Regional Medical’s cardiovascular program dies

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Healthcare workers at North Florida Regional Medical are mourning the loss of one of the founding physicians of its cardiovascular program.

Doctor Howard Ramsey’s death was announced yesterday.

He established the first Cath Lab at the Gainesville VA Hospital, allowing doctors to perform diagnostic imaging of the heart. In 1972, he moved his practice to North Florida Regional, establishing a Cath lab there.

TRENDING STORY: Family members remember a loved one who was killed by his neighbor in Marion County

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.