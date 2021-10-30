Gainesville businesses and thousands of fans rocked by The Fest for first time since 2019

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One of Gainesville’s biggest music festivals is back to rock downtown and every year The Fest brings more revenue to businesses.

Fans were forced to wait for this moment for two years because of the pandemic.

“What are you most excited for this weekend?” TV20 asked fans. “Murder by death,” Christian Jinglebottom said.

“Seeing the wonder years tonight,” Martin Hacker-Mullen said.

They couldn’t see their favorite punk rock bands without showing proof they’ve been vaccinated or showing a negative covid-19 test.

Some are grateful for the safety measure.

“Numbers are going down in Florida, that’s a good thing,” Jinglebottom said. “We need to keep it that way. Part of the reason for that is the idea that we need to stay safe, keep each other safe.”

For some performers, this will be their first time on a stage since 2019.

“It’s been like two years since we’ve been able to play a show…so super exciting,” Jake Thomas said. “It’s really exciting,” Hacker-Mullen added.

While they’re happy to have the chance to perform, businesses like The Leaning Pig are excited for more foot traffic over the weekend.

“It’s our first year at The Fest,” co-owner Jesse Burnett said.

With thousands of people across the street, they decided take out only was the best option.

“We decided to do to-go only because the big problem is if you’ve ever been to Fest, you go to a restaurant, it takes forever to get food, you miss the show,” Burnett explained. “We figured it would be great to just pump out some great food so everybody can just grab it and catch the next show.”

Their plan is working so far with mostly big orders, partially thanks to their signature foot long corn dog.

“I think it’s going to be great,” Burnett added. “There’s 25,000 people here, they’re all looking to have a good time and they’re literally right there.”

Next door at the Original American Kitchen (OAK), they are expecting a packed house.

“We’re having all of our staff come in with a lot of hands on deck,” host Hannah Taylor said. “We’re always ready for big influxes of people. Our bar especially, our bartenders are really quick and they’ve been preparing and we are ready. We love getting big crowds of people so we’re excited.”

The Fest rocked Bo Diddley Plaza and businesses right around the corner.

