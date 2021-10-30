Advertisement

Gainesville Police Department hosts “Gun Buy Back” event in an effort to reduce gun violence

A Gainesville Police Department officer logs one the guns collected during the buy back event.
A Gainesville Police Department officer logs one the guns collected during the buy back event.
By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Police Department hosted a gun buy back event today in an effort to make the community safer.

Some officers said buying guns from residents is a way to get unwanted guns off the streets, and hopefully reduce future crimes.

Some people waited for hours to turn in their guns at Mount Moriah Baptist Church.

To incentivize residents, GPD offered Visa gift cards: $100 dollars for revolvers, $200 for semi-auto pistols, $300 dollars for rifles or shotguns.

“Of course there’s anonymity here, so we’re not logging anybody’s names, we’re not keeping track or anybody doing this,” said Graham Glover, the Public Information Officer for Gainesville Police Department.

Officers removed the guns from each car, logged them, and placed them in a secure vault.

Glover said he thinks the number of people that showed up, reflects how much the community cares.

“Just the response that we’ve gotten advertising this event, I think is reflective of a community that says ‘hey what are ways that we can address the gun violence problem that we’re seeing in our community,’” said Glover.

GPD partnered with the state attorney’s office to make this happen, providing limited amnesty to those giving up their guns.

“We don’t care where the gun came from, or your knowledge of it right now,” said Darry Lloyd, Chief Investigator with the State Attorney 8th Judicial Circuit.

Lloyd said providing limited amnesty allows more guns to come off the streets, regardless of where they came from.

“We can now give you an opportunity to just turn the guns in in a safe manner that way we’ll have them, we know where they are,” said Lloyd.

He said direct community conversations through crime watch are another way to tackle gun violence in the community.

“This one event will not solve gun violence, but it’s one of many ways that GPD, and the community, the state attorney’s office is trying to say hey what can we do to help make Gainesville a safer place,” said Glover.

Glover said GPD will be doing more of these events in the future.

