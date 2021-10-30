Advertisement

Old Florida Cracker Craft Show earns money for the Harbison Farm food bank

All the proceeds towards the Harbison Farm food bank.
All the proceeds towards the Harbison Farm food bank.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ANTHONY, Fla. (WCJB) - The 8th annual Old Florida Cracker Craft Show and Food Festival had all the ingredients for fall.

It was held on Saturday at the Harbison Farm in Anthony. Where there were craft vendors, a pie and cake contest where the winner earns up to $825, and even judging the best costume.

The festival’s goal every year is to make everyone aware of American history and how Floridians lived back in the 1800′s.

“You get out of the city, into the country you’ve got homemade jams, pickled and all your homemade canning goods. you have someone making just wonderful delicious cakes and cookies,” said vendor Claudia Davis.

All the pies and cakes were auctioned off with all the proceeds towards the Harbison Farm food bank.

