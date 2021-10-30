Sports Overtime Week Ten
Union County rolls, GHS comes up clutch with last-minute FG
(WCJB) -The playoff picture is beginning to take shape after week ten of high school football in North Central Florida. In TV20′s Game of the Week, Union County reached 9-0 with a 45-13 win over Newberry. Elsewhere, GHS, Buchholz, Dunnellon, and North Marion all secured district titles.
Week Ten of NCFL High School Football:
Buchholz (8-1) def. Forest (3-6), 75-7
GHS (7-2) def. St. Augustine (5-3), 17-14
North Marion (6-3) def. Clay (6-3), 39-7
Dunnellon (7-2) def. Citrus (2-6), 41-0
Eastside (2-7) def. Santa Fe (0-9), 39-35
Vanguard (9-0) def. Springstead (6-4), 33-0
Trinity Catholic (6-2) def. Yulee (3-6), 35-0
Ocoee (6-2) def. West Port (1-8), 37-13
Fort White (5-3) @ Interlachen (3-6), 14-7
Bronson (5-4) def. St. Francis (0-9), 56-0
Baker County (7-2) def. Suwannee (4-6), 42-21
Madison County (6-3) def. Bradford (4-5), 32-21
Santa Fe Catholic (6-3) def. Oak Hall (6-2), 13-7
Chiefland (9-0) def. Holmes County (5-4), 41-6
Port St. Joe (7-1) def. Lafayette (6-3), 21-20
Liberty County (7-2) def. Trenton (3-6), 31-14
Bozeman (5-4) def. Branford (4-5), 31-0
Dixie County (4-5) def. Freeport (4-5), 57-20
Williston (1-7) def. Cottondale (2-6), 49-34
