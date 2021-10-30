Sports Overtime Week Ten

(WCJB) -The playoff picture is beginning to take shape after week ten of high school football in North Central Florida. In TV20′s Game of the Week, Union County reached 9-0 with a 45-13 win over Newberry. Elsewhere, GHS, Buchholz, Dunnellon, and North Marion all secured district titles.

Week Ten of NCFL High School Football:

Buchholz (8-1) def. Forest (3-6), 75-7

GHS (7-2) def. St. Augustine (5-3), 17-14

North Marion (6-3) def. Clay (6-3), 39-7

Dunnellon (7-2) def. Citrus (2-6), 41-0

Eastside (2-7) def. Santa Fe (0-9), 39-35

Vanguard (9-0) def. Springstead (6-4), 33-0

Trinity Catholic (6-2) def. Yulee (3-6), 35-0

Ocoee (6-2) def. West Port (1-8), 37-13

Fort White (5-3) @ Interlachen (3-6), 14-7

Bronson (5-4) def. St. Francis (0-9), 56-0

Baker County (7-2) def. Suwannee (4-6), 42-21

Madison County (6-3) def. Bradford (4-5), 32-21

Santa Fe Catholic (6-3) def. Oak Hall (6-2), 13-7

Chiefland (9-0) def. Holmes County (5-4), 41-6

Port St. Joe (7-1) def. Lafayette (6-3), 21-20

Liberty County (7-2) def. Trenton (3-6), 31-14

Bozeman (5-4) def. Branford (4-5), 31-0

Dixie County (4-5) def. Freeport (4-5), 57-20

Williston (1-7) def. Cottondale (2-6), 49-34

