Turnovers doom Gators in Richardson’s first start; Florida falls to Georgia

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After eight weeks of Florida fans clamoring for redshirt freshman Anthony Richardson to take his place as the Gators starting quarterback, the Gainesville native got his chance to call the signals against no. 1 Georgia at the “World’s largest outdoor cocktail party.”

The hype didn’t live up to the action.

Florida’s first two drives of the game ended with back-to-back punts, after the offense ran just seven total plays. Both times Richardson and company faced third-and-short, they failed to convert.

On the Gators final five drives of the first half, the offense turned the ball over every time.

Florida kicker Jace Christmann missed a 51 yard field goal as the first quarter expired. That would’ve given the orange and blue the early lead. Instead, Georgia marched down field and kicked their own field goal to lead, 3-0.

With 3:39 remaining in the second quarter, Head Coach Dan Mullen decided to go for it on 4th-and-13 and Richardson couldn’t complete the throw to move the chains. Florida’s defense, much maligned after getting shredded by LSU two weeks ago, brought light to the sideline when Rashad Torrence snatched his first career interception just outside the endzone.

However, two plays after getting the ball back, Richardson tried to pick up extra yards on a quarterback keeper and he was stripped by the Bulldogs Nolan Smith. The takeaway lead to James Cook running into the endzone from 11 yards out to increase their advantage 10-0.

On the ensuing possession, Richardson tossed his first interception of the game just two plays into the new drive. He try to throw a pass over the middle with pressure coming in his face and it was batted up in the air, which allowed Smith to run underneath it and catch it.

Following the turnover, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett needed only 1 play to find Kearis Jackson in the back left corner of the endzone for a 36 yard touchdown pass. It was 17-0 in the blink of an eye.

But the mayhem wasn’t over for Florida yet. On the Gators final drive of the first half, Richardson was picked off at midfield by Nakobe Dean, who raced to house to balloon Georgia’s lead to 24-0.

In 2:15 the Gators went from trailing 3-0, to losing 24-0.

Richardson’s three turnovers, late in the first half, had cost Florida, dearly.

Despite being down by four scores, Florida’s defense never gave up and forced a fumble on the Bulldogs opening possession of the third quarter. But that small sliver of hope was taken away after Christmann missed his second field goal of the game. Todd Grantham’s unit only allowed 10 points to Georgia in the second half, as Torrence recorded his second interception.

Emory Jones played majority of the second half for Florida at quarterback and scored the lone touchdown to keep the Gators streak of not being shutout since 1988, in tact. Georgia went on to beat Florida 34-7.

Overall, Richardson was 12/20 for 82 yards and two interceptions, along with a fumble.

The mercurial rise of the explosive redshirt freshman was dimmed by the ugly reality of playing a well-coached, veteran lead Georgia squad.

The Gators will now regroup and turn their attention to South Carolina on Nov. 6.

