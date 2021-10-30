University of Florida officials block professors from testifying on voting laws

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -University of Florida officials are facing questions over why they kept three UF professors from testifying in the lawsuit that seeks to strike down the state’s new election laws.

Documents filed in Northern District Federal Court on Monday include UF memos to political science professors Daniel Smith, Michael McDonald, and Sharon Austin, denying their requests to testify for the plaintiffs.

The only explanation was that “outside activities that may pose a conflict of interest to the executive branch of the State of Florida create a conflict for the University of Florida.”

