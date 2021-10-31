Advertisement

A 25-yard-old man is dead after driving into an oak tree and his catching on fire

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 12:22 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

REDDICK, Fla. (WCJB) - A Micanopy man is dead after a crash early Saturday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 25-year-old was driving a car on County Road 316 when he lost control of the vehicle.

He then collided with a large oak tree.

The car later caught on fire, and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

TRENDING STORY: Babysitter sentenced to fifteen years in prison for the death of an 11-month-old baby

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Founding physician of North Florida Regional Medical’s cardiovascular program dies
Founding physician of North Florida Regional Medical’s cardiovascular program dies
Gainesville businesses and thousands of fans rocked by The Fest for first time since 2019
Gainesville businesses and thousands of fans rocked by The Fest for first time since 2019
While babysitting him, Boles admitted to throwing the infant across the room, causing the baby...
Babysitter sentenced to fifteen years in prison for the death of an 11-month-old baby
University of Florida officials block professors from testifying on voting laws
Police say two Marion County Fire Rescue employees reported their ambulance stolen. Police say...
Ocala man arrested after he stole an ambulance

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
All the proceeds towards the Harbison Farm food bank.
Old Florida Cracker Craft Show earns money for the Harbison Farm food bank
Raising money for Horses Without Humans.
Equifest raises money for an organization that rescues and adopts horses
University of Florida officials block professors from testifying on voting laws