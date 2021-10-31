A 25-yard-old man is dead after driving into an oak tree and his catching on fire

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

REDDICK, Fla. (WCJB) - A Micanopy man is dead after a crash early Saturday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 25-year-old was driving a car on County Road 316 when he lost control of the vehicle.

He then collided with a large oak tree.

The car later caught on fire, and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

TRENDING STORY: Babysitter sentenced to fifteen years in prison for the death of an 11-month-old baby

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.