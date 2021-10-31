A 25-yard-old man is dead after driving into an oak tree and his catching on fire
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 12:22 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
REDDICK, Fla. (WCJB) - A Micanopy man is dead after a crash early Saturday morning.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 25-year-old was driving a car on County Road 316 when he lost control of the vehicle.
He then collided with a large oak tree.
The car later caught on fire, and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
TRENDING STORY: Babysitter sentenced to fifteen years in prison for the death of an 11-month-old baby
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.