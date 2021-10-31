Florida knocks out Vanderbilt from SEC Tournament in penalty kicks

Orange Beach, AL. (WCJB) - After narrowly qualifying for the Southeastern Conference Soccer Tournament, as the tenth and final seed, Florida had the pleasure of facing the defending champion, seven-seeded Vanderbilt.

The Gators were making their 27th consecutive SEC tournament appearance, and met the Commodores for the ninth time in tournament play.

Despite an aggressive start by the orange and blue, Head Coach Tony Amato’s squad was unable to cash in on the half-dozen opportunities they set up in the first half. The two teams went to intermission tied 0-0.

Even though the two teams had vastly different records this season - with Florida finishing well under .500 at (4-11-3, 3-6-1 SEC), and Vanderbilt finishing right at .500 (8-8-2, 5-4-1 SEC) the two teams played to a scoreless tie back on September 17.

The second half remained quiet for nearly half-an-hour, until the Commodores broke through. Florida couldn’t convert on their corner kick chance, which allowed Vanderbilt to counter and Madison Van Elwell got possession just shy of midfield and ran all the way down toward the Gators box before unleashing a line drive that tipped off the fingers of Florida keeper Alexa Goldberg and hit the back of the net.

The 1-0 deficit carried all the way into the final 90 seconds of the match, where Kit Loferski lobbed a ball into the box and Madison Alexander headed it in to even the score, 1-1.

The late goal forced overtime, but neither team was able to cash in. So the match went to penalty kicks.

In the most nerve-wracking portion of any soccer match, both squads made their first 2 kicks. Alexander made the first for Florida, followed by Julianne Leskaukas.

The match turned in favor of the orange and blue on the Commodores third kick, as Abi Van Brighton missed her attempt wide left.

With momentum on their side, Cameron Hall and Maddy Rhodes both converted their shots to put the Gators ahead 4-3.

On Vanderbilt’s final attempt, Amber Nguyen pushed her shot wide right, just like Van Brighton had done, sealing the match for Florida.

The Gators now advance to the Quarterfinals to play Tennessee Tuesday, at 1 p.m.

