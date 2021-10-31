Gators sweep Tigers on the road

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the third consecutive time in their last three matches, no. 23 ranked Florida dispatched their Southeastern Conference opponent in straight sets.

Florida jumped out to an 8-1 lead early on in the first set against the Missouri Tigers, before Lauren Forte delivered the set clinching kill, as the Gators easily won the opening frame 25-14.

The second and third sets were much tighter though.

The Gators won the second set 25-23 after the Tigers attempted kill sailed wide of the right sideline to put the orange and blue ahead 2-0.

The third and final set also saw another close call. Florida lead 24-22 with possible match point, when Thayer Hall launched herself by the far side of the net and hammered the ball to the Mizzou side of the court.

Florida took home the victory and is now 8-2 in conference play. Up next for Florida will be a home match against Tennessee on Thursday, Nov. 4.

